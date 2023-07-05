TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: Manabadi Telangana 2nd year supply result soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS Inter Supply Results 2023 expected soon

TS Inter Supply Results 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year. As per the reports, the Telangana Board class 11th and class 12th supplementary exam 2023 result is expected to be declared in the first week of July 2023. However, there is no official confirmation related to the TS Inter supply result 2023 date and time yet.

Once the TS Inter Supply scorecard is released, students will be able to check and download their results through the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The TSBIE has conducted the 2nd year supplementary examination between June 12 and June 20, 2023. The candidates are required to secure minimum 33 percent marks to qualify the supplementary examination.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023: List of Websites

Students can check their TS 2nd year supply results on the following websites.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023

Visit the official website of the board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in On the homage, go to the latest news section Click on TS Inter supplementary results 2023 link and enter the required credentials The result-cum-marksheet will appear on the screen Download it and take its printout for future reference.

TS Inter Result 2023: Highlights

The Telangana Board Inter 1st year examinations were held from March 15 to April 3 and the TS Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage for the general stream is 61.68% in the first year and 63.49% in the second year. Despite the decline, more than 2.95 lakh students have cleared the TS Inter Board exam 2023.

