TS EAMCET Results 2023 out on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, check toppers, direct download link and more

TS EAMCET Results 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the TS EAMCET Results today, May 25. The results were declared by the State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other dignitaries including V Karuna, IAS, Secretary Government (Higher Education), Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education and N. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE. Students who appeared in the aforementioned exam can download their results by keying their credentials on the login page.

TS EAMCET Results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link that reads, TS EAMCET Results 2023 TS EAMCET Results 2023 will appear on the screen Download TS EAMCET Results 2023 and save it for future reference

TS EAMCET Results 2023 direct download link

TS EAMCET 2023 Rank card download link

According to the results, a total of 115332 students registered for the Agriculture medical stream exam out of which 106514 appeared in the exam and a total of 91935 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.31 percent for Agriculture medical stream.

On the other side, 205351 students registered in the engineering stream exam of which 195275 students appeared in the exam and a total of 156879 students qualified in the engineering exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.34 percent.

TS EAMCET Results 2023: Meet the toppers of Agriculture medical stream

Burugupalli Raja Jaswanth Nasika Venkat Teja Vangipuram Harshil Sai Daddanala Sai Chidvilas Reddy Gandhamaneni Giri Varshita Kollabathula Pritham Siddharth Saphal Lakshmi Pasupulati Durgempudi Karthikeya Reddy Bora Varun Ghakravarathi Devagudi Guru Sasidhar Reddy

TS EAMCET Results 2023: Meet the toppers of Engineering Stream

Sanapala Anirudh Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy Challa Umesh Varun Boyina Sanjana Nandyala Prince Branham Reddy Meesalya Pranathi Sreeja Abhineet Majety Ponnathota Pramod Kumar Reddy Maradana Dheeraj Kumar Vadde Shanvitha Reddy

