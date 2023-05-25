Gujarat Board Result 2023 Declared: 64.62% students pass, check direct link to download GSEB SSC result

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Board Result 2023 class 10 out

Gujarat Board Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB SSC result 2023 today, May 25. Students who appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10th exam can downlaod their results from the official website of GSEB -gseb.org.

Gujarat Class 10th exam was conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the exam, this year. As per the result, the overall pass percentage of regular students is recorded at 64.62 percent.

This year, a total of 272 schools have recorded 100 percent results. On the other side, 1084 schools have recorded 30 percent results and 157 schools have registered zero percent results.

In order to download Gujarat 10th result, students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Candidates can Download GSHSEB class 10th results followed by the easy steps given below.

GSHSEB class 10th results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'GSHSEB class 10th results 2023' It will take you to the new page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button GSHSEB class 10th results will appear on the screen Download GSHSEB class 10th results and save it for future reference

GSHSEB class 10th results 2023: How to download via whats app?

To check GSHSEB class 10th results, the students are required to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

GSHSEB class 10th results 2023: Grading System

A1: 6111

A2: 44480

B1: 86611

B2: 127652

C1: 139248

C2: 67373

D: 3412

E1: 6

Link to download GSHSEB class 10th results 2023

