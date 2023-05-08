Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 result today on tnresults.nic.in, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 result today

TN 12th Result 2023 Download Link: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to release the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results today, May 8 at 9:30 am. Students will be able to download their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page, once released.

The results of the Class 12th public exam will be declared by the Minister of School Education of the state through the press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. Students will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

TN HSE +2 exams were conducted from March 13 and April 3, 2023 across 3169 locations in the state. Now, everyone's eye on the result. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website. Once, the result is declared, they will able to check using their credentials on the login page.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: How to download?

Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result link' flashing on the homepage

It will be redirected to the login page

Now, enter your essential credentials including your roll number, date of birth etc

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen

Students are required to download Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result and save it for future reference.

