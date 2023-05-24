Nagaland, NBSE Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th result declared on nbsenl.edu.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NBSE HSLC HSSLC Results 2023 declared today

Nagaland, NBSE Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has declared the result of Class 10th, 12th today, May 24. Students who appeared in the Nagaland Board Exams 2023 scheduled in March can download their HSLC, HSSLC 12th results from the official website of NBSE - nbsenl.edu.in.

The link to the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC result 2023 has been hosted official website. Students can directly access the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result by clicking on the below-mentioned links.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the NBSE's website - nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Nagaland, NBSE Result 2023 provisional marksheet'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter roll number, date of birth, year of exam

Nagaland, NBSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Nagaland, NBSE Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to Download NBSE HSLC Provisional Marksheet

Direct Link to Download HSSLC Provisional Marksheet

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2024: Application form and application fee dates

The students should note that the application forms and exam fee for HSLC exam 2024 will be submitted online from August 1 to 12, 2023 while the Application forms and Exam fee for HSSLC Examination 2024 online will be filled between August 8th - 12th August 2023.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2023: Compartmental Exam dates

The HSSLC, HSLC Compartmental Examination 2023 will be conducted in June 2023. A student failing in 3 (Three) or less subjects is eligible to sit for the HSSLC Compartmental Examination 2023. Candidates have to apply online through the NBSE portal. The candidates submitting the application fee for the HSLC exam will have to pay ₹600 per subject and For HSLC exam, Rs. 650/- will be charged.

