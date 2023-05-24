West Bengal HS Result 2023 OUT: 89.25% pass, check direct link, topper list, alternative websites, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2023 out

West Bengal HS Result 2023 OUT: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced class 12th results today, May 24 for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 89.25 percent. T

Students who appeared in the WB 12th exam can download their results using their roll number on the login page. The announcement of the results was made through a press conference held at 12.00 PM. The link to the WB 12th public exams will be hosted at 12.30 PM at wbresults.nic.in.

To qualify for the public 12th class exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 percent marks in the exam and 20 percent marks on the practical exams. The student must be passed with a minimum overall score of 272.

Students who score at least 480 will be considered in the first division while those who score more than 360 will be placed in the second division. Those who score 272 will be placed in the third division. The board will distribute WBCHSE class 12th mark sheets and certificates on May 31 from 11 PM.

The West Bengal Board Class 12th exams were conducted between March 14 to March 27 wherein more than 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. Students can download WBCHSE class 12th result followed by the easy steps given below.

WBCHSE class 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBCHSE class 12th result' It will take you to the login page Put your credentials and enter WBCHSE class 12th result will appear on the screen Download WBCHSE class 12th result and save it for future reference

Download West Bengal Class 12th result

WBCHSE class 12th result 2023: How to check via Digilocker?

Download the Digilocker app on your smartphone or create an account on digilocker.gov.in Click on sign up and enter your Aadhar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, aadhar number, and a six-digit security pin Login your credentials and click on the WBCHSE under the education category Click on WBCHSE class 12th result 2022 category Enter your Aadhar card number and the result will be shown on the screen WBCHSE class 12th result will appear on the screen Download WBCHSE class 12th result and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | WBCHSE Result 2023 Direct Link

ALSO READ | West Bengal Result 2023: Alternative Websites, Important Dates