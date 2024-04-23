MP Board Exam 2024: Results for class 10, 12 exams to be released tomorrow | How to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

MP Board Exam Results 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the results of board examinations of High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) on April 24 (Wednesday) at 4:00 pm. The board exams for class 10 were held from February 5 to February 28, while the Class 12 board exams were held from February 6 to March 5.

As many as 16 lakh candidates appeared for the MP Board exams in 2024, including over 9 lakh for Class 10 and around 6 lakh for Class 12. A total of 7,501 examination centres were set up across the state to facilitate the exams with 25,000 teachers evaluating the papers. Students are required to log in through their roll number/registration number and a password to access the results.

Additionally, students can view their MP Board 10th and 12th results via SMS and DigiLocker. Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Board Exam results were declared on May 25 on the official website, with Vikas Dwivedi of Chhatarpur emerging as the topper in the Class 12 exam by scoring 491 out of 500 in the Science stream.

The MP Board Class 10 exams were held last year between February 1 and March 27, while the Class 12 exams were held between February 13 to July 17. Girls had outperformed boys overall in 2023 as they scored 58.75 per cent pass percentage, whereas the boys got 52 per cent.

Step-by-step guide to download results:

The students must go to the official website - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. From there, the students should click on the link for the results of their respective class (10th or 12th). The candidates are now required to log in with their required credentials and check their marks. After this, the students can download the page displaying the results. The students can now take a printout of their results.

Earlier today, the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) declared the results for classes 5th and 8th through a press conference. According to the reports, about 24 lakh students participated in the exam of which more than 12 lakh students appeared for the class 5 exam and over 11 lakh students of class 8 took part. Last year, a total of 11,79,883 students appeared for the Class 5 exam, of which, 9,70,701 students cleared it. In Class 8, 10,66,405 students appeared for the exams, of which, 8,11,433 qualified.

