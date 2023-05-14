ISC Result 2023 Class 12 declared at cisce.og; Link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISC 12th Result 2023 Declared

ISC 12 Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ISC) Class 12 Result 2023 today, May 14. The official website of the council at cisce.org and results.cisce.org are hosting the ISC result 2023 link. Students who appeared in the board exams can check their CISCE 12th Result 2023 by using the Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number provided by their schools. CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Students need to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject and in the aggregate to pass the ISC 12th Board Exams 2023. Candidates who will not be satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking between May 14 and May 21, 2023. The application fee for rechecking of ISC Class 12 Result 2023 will be Rs 1,000 per subject, per candidate.

ISC Result 2023: How To Check Online

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the ISC Result 2023 online.

First of all, go to the cisce.org website. Select the CISCE Board Result 2023 link from the homepage. Enter the required details such as Class, UID and Index Number. Submit the details and the desired ISC result will appear on the screen. Verify the ISC 12 result and download it. Print a copy of the CISCE Board result 2023 for further reference.

