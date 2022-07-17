ICSE Result 2022: ICSE 10th Result 2022 to be declared today. Here's time, how to check/download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICSE Result 2022 to be declared today

Highlights The date and time of ICSE Result 2022 was confirmed by official sources of the ICSE Board

The steps to on how to check and download ICSE 10th Result 2022 have been given

Lakhs of students had appeared for the ICSE Class 10 Board exam this year

ICSE Result 2022: The CISCE Board is set to declare the ICSE 10th Result 2022 today. Students who had appeared for ICSE Class 10 exams should note that the ICSE Class 10 Result will be released on the official website of the ICSE Board. Other than the websites, the ICSE Board Result 2022

can also be checked via SMS on the mobile. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download ICSE 10th Result 2022 have been shared below. Students must read on to also know about the ICSE 10th Result 2022 time.

ICSE Result 2022: Time of ICSE 10th Result 2022

Lakhs of students who have been eagerly waiting for the release of ICSE Class 10 Result should note that official sources have confirmed the ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared today (17th July, 2022). The sources have also confirmed that the ICSE Board Result 2022 will be released in the evening, i.e. at 5 pm today.

Hence, students should keep a watch on the ICSE official website at the said time, to check and download their ICSE 10th Result 2022.

ICSE Result 2022: How to check ICSE 10th Result 2022

1. Visit the official website cisce.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'ICSE 10th Result 2022'

3. Enter your unique ID, index number and the CAPTCHA code

4. Your ICSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

ICSE Result 2022: How to check ICSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS

Students can also receive their ICSE Class 10 Result on their mobile phone in the form of a text message. For this, students should type “ICSE (7 Digit Unique ID)' and send the message to 9248082883.

Latest Education News