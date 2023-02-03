Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Result released? Check here | Know all important UPDATES

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 today. As per the notice, the ICAI is scheduled to release the result for the candidates on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results on icai.org. To access the result, candidates will need to key in their login credentials like registration number, roll number and more.

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022: Where to check results?

The candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 exam can check their results on the websites provided here.

icai.org

Icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022: Result

The official notice reads, 'The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.'

Once the result for the ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 will be released, the direct link will be provided here for the candidates.

