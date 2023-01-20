Follow us on Image Source : ICAI (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: To release on this date | Check here BIG Updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result for the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation December Session Exam 2022 result soon. As per some news reports, the ICAI can release the result for the ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam in the next week. Once, the result gets released, candidates will be able to download it from the official wesbite- icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam

It is expected that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be announced in the next week. As per the latest trends of the ICAI, it releases the exam result a month after the last exam date. So, it is anticipated that the ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam result will be out on either January 23, 2023 or January 24, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam: How to download the result?

Visit the official website of ICAI- icai.org. On the homepage, scroll to the announcement section. Click on the link for the ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam Result. You will be redirected to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. After this, the result will get displayed on the screen. Check carefully and download it. Take a printout for the future.

The CA Foundation December Session Exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20, 2023 that included a total of 4 papers. As per the exam schedule, Papers 1 and 2 were conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Whereas, Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates must note that for each wrong answer, a negative marking will be applied.

ALSO READ | ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 Announced! Harsh Choudhary secured the top position, Check

ALSO READ | ICAI CA Final, Inter results for November 2022 likely tomorrow