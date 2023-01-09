Follow us on Image Source : ANI ICAI CA Final, Inter results for November 2022 likely tomorrow

ICAI CA 2022 Results: The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th of January 2023. An official notice reads results can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. Along with roll number candidates will need to enter their registration number to access the result on the above-mentioned website.

In a tweet, ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal stated that the convocation of newly qualified CAs will take place on January 24, 2023, and that the CA final result will be released before January 14. From November 1 to November 16, 2022, ICAI held CA Final exams. The CA Intermediate exams were conducted offline from November 2 through November 17. From November 1 to November 16, 2022, CA Final candidates appeared in exams. From November 2 to November 17, CA Intermediate exams were offered.

How to Check ICAI CA Final Results

Candidates can use their registration number and roll number to check their ICAI CA Final results.

The next steps are as follows: Navigate to the ICAI result website: icai.nic.in. The home page will include links to the CA Final and CA Inter results. Click the result link, enter your login information, and click "Submit." Your screen will display the outcome. Take a look at it and print it out for future reference.

Details from the CA Final Result 2022 include the candidate's name and roll number, as well as the marks they received in Groups I, II, and both. The candidate's qualifying status is indicated by a combined score of Groups I, II, and both. According to the ICAI, candidates must earn at least 50% marks in all subjects and a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Final paper to qualify.