'Nehru was compromised and always behaved as though he were British': BJP lambasts Congress over AI Summit row

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a blistering attack at Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru, and alleged that the former prime minister of India was 'compromised'. The saffron party said Nehru always acted like a British, claiming that he made mistakes 'intentionally' to ensure that the country gets 'compromised.

Speaking at a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party MP Sambit Patra alleged that CIA and KGB operatives were active in the office of Nehru. The situation was extremely was grim back then, Patra said, asking why Nehru compromised with India's security to hand over secret documents to foreign agents.

"The CIA had such a strong presence in the secretariat of 'Compromised Chacha', that his special assistant or special secretary, whose name was MO Mathai, was called an American agent and in the nineteen sixties, agents of the KGB, which is a Russian agency, were also present in the office of Chacha Compromised," He said.

"So whether it was MO Mathai or KGB agents, the CIA and KGB had a stronghold in Chacha Nehru's office, and in the 1960s and 1970s, it used to be said about Nehru's regime, that any document that the foreign dispensation needed was readily available for the US and for Russia," he added.

'Nehru gifted Tibet to China'

During the press conference, Patra alleged that Tibet was gifted to China as part of the Panchsheel Agreement. He claimed that Nehru was informed by the IB about Chinese laying a road in Aksai Chin, but the former prime minister completely ignored it. Nehru, Patra said, was trying to save China.

He even blamed Nehru for India's loss to China in 1962 war after he appointed his relative, General BM Kaul, as Chief of Army Staff and adopted forward policy.

Without informing the West Bengal government, Nehru even gifted Berubari to Pakistan, Patra alleged. "Despite Supreme Court's verdict, Nehru gave Berubari to Pakistan via 9th Constitutional amendment," the BJP leader said, adding that due to compromises made by him back then, India is suffering now.

"Was Nehru bribed by China and Pakistan and that was the reason as to why Nehru gifted lands of India to both these nations - is something that we should be asking the present dispensation of the Congress," Patra said at presser.

