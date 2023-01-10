Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 Announced! Harsh Choudhary secured the top position, Check here

ICAI CA Final Intermediate Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result for ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exam. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exam can now check their results on icai.nic.in.

Know how to check ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022:

Visit the official website of ICAI to view your result- icai.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link available for the result. Key your login credentials and submit. Your result will get displayed on a new page. Check and download your result.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Toppers List

Name of the Toppers Marks Secured Rank Harsh Choudhary 618 1 Shikha Jain 617 2 Ramyashree 617 2 Mansi Agarwal 613 3

CA Intermediate Result 2022: Topper List

Name of the Toppers Marks Secured Rank Diksha Goyal 693 1 Tulika Jalan 677 2 Saksham Jain 672 3

Harsh Choudhary secured the top

ICAI has declared the ICAI CA result and as per it, Harsh Choudhary has secured the All India Rank 1. Out of 700, he secured 618 marks. A total of 13,969 students have qualified for the Group A exam out of 65,291 and 12,053 students qualified for the Group B exam out of 64,775. Around 1 lakh students appeared for the ICAI CA Final 2022 exam and the pass percentage of both groups is 11.09 percent.

On January 10, 2023, ICAI also announced the CA Intermediate result for 1,00,265 and 79,292 students who appeared in Group A and Group B exams. For the ICAI Intermediate exam, the pass percentage for both groups stands at 12.72 percent.

