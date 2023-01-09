GATE 2023 Admit Card: Out now! Check here how to download, latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : GATE (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) GATE 2023 Admit Card: Out now! Check here how to download, direct link

GATE 2023: The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exams are out now. As per new reports, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the admit card for the registered candidates on the official website. Candidates who will appear in the exam can now check and download their admit card from gate.iitk.ac.in. The direct link for the GATE 2023 Exam Admit card has been provided here.

GATE 2023: Admit Card Out!

The IIT Kanpur recently released the GATE 2023 Admit card for the registered candidates on gate.iitk.ac.in. To check and download the admit card, the candidates need to log in first.

GATE 2023 Exam: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'GATE 2023 Admit Card' in the notification section. You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and download your admit card.

Take a printout of your admit card for the future. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website. For more updates, candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2023- gate.iitk.ac.in.

