GATE 2023: Admit Card delayed! To release on this date | Check latest updates

GATE 2023: The Gate 2023 admit card release date was delayed earlier. As per the official notice of Graduate Aptitude Test in Technology (GATE) 2023 admit cards will be released on Monday (January 09, 2023) next week. The candidates who will appear for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website on January 09, 2023. The Indian Institute of Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam this year.

GATE 2023 Admit Card

As per the official notice, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Technology (GATE) 2023 admit card will be released on January 09, 2023. Due to some operational reasons the admit card was delayed. The tweet of GATE 2023 reads, 'Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023.

How to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card, See here

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link for 'GATE 2023 Admit Card' in the notification section. You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and download your admit card. Take a printout of your admit card for the future. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card.

Check here GATE 2023 Examination Schedule:

Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm(Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from January 09, 2023. For more updates, candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2023- gate.iitk.ac.in.

