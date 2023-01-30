Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Dec Session result to release soon | Check Updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The result for the ICAI CA Foundation December Session Exam is expected to release today. However, no date has been confirmed officially for the release of the result. It is anticipated that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will release the result of the candidates today on icai.org or icai.nic.in who appeared for the exam.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Exam

The ICAI CA Foundation December Session Exam consisted of four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were grouped together and were conducted from 1 PM to 5 PM. Whereas, Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam: How to download the result?

Visit the official website of ICAI- icai.org. On the homepage, scroll to the announcement section. Click on the link for the ICAI CA Foundation December Session 2022 Exam Result. You will be redirected to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. After this, the result will get displayed on the screen. Check carefully and download it. Take a printout for the future.

The CA Foundation December Session Exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20, 2023 that included a total of 4 papers. As per the exam schedule, Papers 1 and 2 were conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Whereas, Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates must note that for each wrong answer, a negative marking will be applied.

