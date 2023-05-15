Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 ANNOUNCED on education.delhi.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 out

Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th on its website. Students who were eagerly waiting for the Class 10th and 12th Results can download their results from the official website of education.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023: How to download DBSE results?

Visit the website of education.delhi.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

According to the data, a total of 1594 students registered for class 10th exam of which 1582 appeared for the exam. In Class 12, a total of 672 students registered for the exam of which 667 students appeared in the exam. The announcement of the results was made by Education Minister Atishi. He said that those students who could not pass the exams will be able to improve their marks through a supplementary test scheduled to be held after a month.

