CBSE Result 2023: Board to announce class 10th, 12th result shortly on results.cbse.nic.in | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce CBSE 10th 12th result on its website. It is expected that the board will announce the Class 10th and 12th results this week. However, the date is yet to be confirmed by the board. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website. Once released, the results will be hosted on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in. Apart from this, the results will be accessible on UMANG App and Digilocker app also.

A fake notice went viral on several social platforms on Wednesday stating that the results will be declared on May 11. The notice also mentioned the websites where the students could download their results. However, the board authorities were prompted to declare that the notification was fake via CBSE's Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Results 2023 on May 11? FAKE notice goes viral on social media

Before the announcement of the results, the board issued a circular to the principal head and all schools affiliated with CBSE. According to the notice, the results of the board exam 2023 will be declared shortly. The mark sheets will be uploaded to the Digilocker Accounts. Students wise security pins have been given to the schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and provide security pins to individual students.

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 to be released soon on cbse.gov.in, Board issues Digilocker security pin

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Alternate ways to download result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.nic.in

UMANG

Digilocker

SMS/IVRS (not confirmed)

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation and compartment exam

Students who will not be satisfied with their marks or do not clear their board exams will be eligible to apply for revaluation or the compartment exams. The process to apply for the re-evaluation and compartment exam dates will be shared after the release of the results.