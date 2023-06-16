AP Lawcet, PGLCET result 2023 OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : LAWCET AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 result download link activated

AP Lawcet result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has announced the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test(AP LAWCET) 2023 result today, June 16, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the AP LAWCET 2023 can download their scorecards from the official website of APSCHE, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their registration number, and hall ticket.

AP LAWCET 2023 and AP PGLCET 2023 were held on May 20, 2023 for admission into regular LLB and LLM courses for the academic year 2023-24. The exam was conducted between 3 PM and 4.30 PM.

AP LAWCET 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of lawcet-sche.aptonline.in Click on the AP LAWCET result 2023 It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the submit button AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 result will appear on the screen Download AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 result and save it for future reference

AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 result

Candidates who have qualified in the said entrance exam can participate in the counselling process by registering online. Candidates must submit the necessary documents for verification during the counselling round. The counselling will be done in multiple stages, including filing web options and document verification. Further details will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.