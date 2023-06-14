AP EAPCET Result 2023 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today; Steps to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 Result today

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur is all set to announce the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) result today, June 14. Once the AP EAPCET scorecard is released, students will be able to download the marksheet statement through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2023 result can be accessed using the registration and hall ticket numbers. The EAMCET 2023 entrance exam for the Engineering stream was held from May 15 to May 19, whereas the agriculture and pharmacy entrance test was conducted on May 22 and May 23, 2023. The examination was held in two sessions on each day-- from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP EAPCET 2023 Result; Details to be mentioned

The AP EAPCET Scorecard will include the following details of candidates.

Candidate’s name

Gender

Category

Father's name

Local area

Hall ticket number

Stream

Registration number

Combined score

Qualifying status

Weightage

Secured marks

Group total

Maximum scores

Intermediate percentage

Rank

How to Check AP EAPCET Result 2023

Candidates can access and download the AP EAPCET result 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.