  5. AP EAPCET Result 2023 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today; Steps to download scorecard

The AP EAPCET 2023 result can be accessed on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using the registration and hall ticket numbers.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2023 7:16 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 Result today

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur is all set to announce the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) result today, June 14. Once the AP EAPCET scorecard is released, students will be able to download the marksheet statement through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2023 result can be accessed using the registration and hall ticket numbers. The EAMCET 2023 entrance exam for the Engineering stream was held from May 15 to May 19, whereas the agriculture and pharmacy entrance test was conducted on May 22 and May 23, 2023. The examination was held in two sessions on each day-- from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP EAPCET 2023 Result; Details to be mentioned

The AP EAPCET Scorecard will include the following details of candidates.

  • Candidate’s name
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Father's name
  • Local area
  • Hall ticket number
  • Stream
  • Registration number
  • Combined score
  • Qualifying status
  • Weightage
  • Secured marks
  • Group total
  • Maximum scores
  • Intermediate percentage
  • Rank

ALSO READ | AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key Released; Direct link

How to Check AP EAPCET Result 2023

Candidates can access and download the AP EAPCET result 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

  • Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard'
  • On the next window, key in your log in details
  • AP EAPCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the EAPCET scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

