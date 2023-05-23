Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key Released; Direct link

AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key Released; Direct link

AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key: Along with the AP EAPCET 2023 answer key, the university has also released the candidate's response sheet and master question paper. Direct link to download is also provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 23, 2023 22:16 IST
ap eapcet 2023 answer key, ap eapcet answer key
Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key Released

AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key: The answer key for Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur. Candidates can access the EAPCET answer key through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the AP EAPCET 2023 answer key, the university has also released the candidate's response sheet and master question paper.

AP EAPCET 2023 examination for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held from May 15 to 18, 2023. The examination was held in two sessions every day-- 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the tentative answer key. As per the marking scheme, students will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response.

ALSO READ | AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 out on bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in, how to download

ALSO READ | Kerala Plus one admission 2023 process to begin from July 5, confirms Education Minister

AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key: How to Download?

Candidates can download the AP EAPCET Answer Key 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

  • Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'AP EAPCET 2023 answer key'
  • Select the desired shift and answer key link
  • AP EAPCET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the preliminary key PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key

AP EAPCET 2023 Response Sheet: How to Download?

Candidates can download the AP EAPCET Answer Key 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

  • Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the 'AP EAPCET 2023 response sheet' link
  • Now, enter the registration number, EAPCET Hall Ticket
  • AP EAPCET 2023 response sheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the response sheet PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET 2023 Response Sheet

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News