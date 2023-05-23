AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key Released; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key Released

AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key: The answer key for Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur. Candidates can access the EAPCET answer key through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the AP EAPCET 2023 answer key, the university has also released the candidate's response sheet and master question paper.

AP EAPCET 2023 examination for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held from May 15 to 18, 2023. The examination was held in two sessions every day-- 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the tentative answer key. As per the marking scheme, students will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response.

AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key: How to Download?

Candidates can download the AP EAPCET Answer Key 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link that reads 'AP EAPCET 2023 answer key'

Select the desired shift and answer key link

AP EAPCET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the preliminary key PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET 2023 Answer Key

AP EAPCET 2023 Response Sheet: How to Download?

Visit the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'AP EAPCET 2023 response sheet' link

Now, enter the registration number, EAPCET Hall Ticket

AP EAPCET 2023 response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the response sheet PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET 2023 Response Sheet