UPSC Mains 2019 Result announced. Check details

Image Source : PTI UPSC Mains 2019 Result Announced

UPSC Mains 2019 Result: The UPSC Mains 2019 Result has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who had appeared for the Civil Services Mains 2020 should note that the result has been released on the official website. Students should read the below information on how to check and download their UPSC Mains 2019 Result. A direct link to download the UPSC Mains 2019 Result has also been provided to the candidates.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019

The Civil Services Mains 2019 were conducted from September 20 to 29. Students are advised to check their results by entering their roll number on the official website.

How to check UPSC Mains 2019 Result

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Login or register to the portal

3. Click on the link that reads 'UPSC CSE 2019 Result notification'

4. Your UPSC Mains 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen in PDF form

5. Find your roll number on the UPSC Mains 2019 Result PDF list

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC Mains 2019 Result

Candidates should note that they can check and download their UPSC Mains 2019 result through a direct link as provided below.

Direct Link To Download UPSC Mains 2019 Result

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview: Date and Venue

Candidates who qualify the UPSC Mains 2019 will be eligible for UPSC Civil Services and will be required to appear for an interview. Students should note that the Personality Tests (Interviews) are expected to begin from February, 2020. It should be noted that all required documents should be produced at the time of the interviews. The UPSC Civil Services Interview will be conducted at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Admit Cards

Candidates should note that the UPSC admit cards should be downloaded through the official website.