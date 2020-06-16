TS Inter Results 2020 to be out soon. Check Telangana Inter Results 2020 date, details for Manabadi SSC Result

Image Source : PTI TS Inter Results 2020 to be declared soon. Check Telangana Inter Results 2020 date

TS Inter Results 2020: The Telangana Inter Results 2020 is set to be declared soon. According to the details received through sources close to the Telangana Board, the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will be declared in the next few days. Students who had appeared for the TS Inter Exams and awaiting their TS SSC Results 2020 should note that the Manabadi Inter Results 2020 will be displayed on the official website.

TS Inter Results 2020: Verification Process For Manabadi SSC Results 2020

The Telangana Board officials have already begun a re-verification process for Manabadi Inter Results 2020. Students should note that the TS SSC Results 2020 will be declared only after cross-checking the results. This comes in the wake of discrepancies in Manabadi SSC Results last year, following which the Telangana Board was severely criticised by parents and students.

TS Inter Results 2020: Telangana Board Exams Were Delayed

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana Board exams were affected due to the nationwide lockdown. The Manabadi Inter Exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2020. However, the same was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

TS Inter Results 2020: Date

Several reports in the past few days had suggested different dates for the declaration of Telangana Inter Results. However, now it has been confirmed that the TS SSC Results 2020 will not be declared today. Going by the latest updates from the Telangana Board, students waiting for the TS SSC Results 2020 will have to wait for a couple more days. The Manabadi Inter Results 2020 is very likely to be announced within the next two days. The information has stated that the AP Inter Results 2020 will be declared on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in by June 17 or Jun 18, 2020.

Further, the officials from the TSBIE are very likely to meet Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, following which a specified date regarding the declaration of TS Inter Results 2020 will be released.

Meanwhile, students are also advised to keep a watch on the official website of Telangana Inter Results.

