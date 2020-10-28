TN Supplementary 10th Result 2020: Class 10 results to be declared at 11 am today. Direct Link

Image Source : FILE TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Class 10 results to be declared at 11 am today. Direct Link

TN Supplementary 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare the results for TN Supplementary exam results 2020 for class 10 and 12 today. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of TNDGE -- dge.tn.gov.in. The TN Supplementary exam results for class 10 will be announced at 11 am today while for Class 12 students the results will be out at 5 pm.

TN Supplementary 10th Result 2020:​: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020'

Step 3: Enter required credentials

