OTET Result 2019 Live Updates: Odisha TET result to be declared soon, official site down

OTET Result 2019 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) is going to release the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 result on the official website soon.

The OTET 2019 result will be declared on the official website-- bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the OTET 2019 Exam can check their results from the official website.

06:00 pm: The official website to check the OTET 2019 result is down. The page reflects that the OTET 2019 result will be published soon.

05:57 pm: How to check OTET 2019 Result

1. Visit the BSE Odisha's official website – bseodisha.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Examinations' tab

3. Click on the OTET result link

4. Enter your login credentials

5. Your OTET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The exam is held annually. Last year close to 1 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

05:50 pm: The Board has conducted two TET papers, the first paper was for those who want to teach students of Class 1 to 5 while the second paper was conducted for those candidates, who apply to teach from Class 6 to 8.

05:46 pm: In order to qualify the OTET, the candidates must secure minimum 60% marks and to become eligible for selection as a teacher in the state.