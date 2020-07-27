MP Board 12th Class Result DECLARED. Here's how to check MPBSE Result

Image Source : PTI MP Board 12th Class Result DECLARED

MP Board 12th Class Result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board 12 Result today. Students who had appeared for the MP Board exams should note that the MP Board Result 2020 has been released on the official website. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, schools will not be displaying the MP Board 12 Result on noticeboards.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download MP Board 12th Class Result have been shared.

MP Board Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'MPBSE 12th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your MPBSE Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your MP Board 12th Class Result for future reference

MP Board Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below mentioned sites to check their MP Board 12th Class Result

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to Check MPBSE Result via App

Students can download MPBSE app, or the MP Mobile app or the Fast Result app to check their MP Board Result 2020. Once installed, students should enter your roll number and the MP Board Result 2020 will be displayed.

