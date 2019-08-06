MJPRU result 2019 for PG examination declared at mjpru.ac.in, check details

MJPRU Result 2019: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has released the MJPRU Result 2019 for the even semester/odd semester PG examination 2019 on the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the university to check the results. The university has declared the results for the programmes which include LLB, LLM, MA, MBA, M.Com, MD, M.Ed, MS, MSW, MSc, MDS, M.Lib.Sc, PG Diploma, PGDCA, PG Diploma in Mass Communication, PBBSC. The candidates can check the results on the official website mjpru.ac.in.

MJPRU Result 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website i.e., mjpru.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'Results'.

Click on the link that says, 'Main Examination Result 2019'.

On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ' even semester/odd semester PG examination 2019 Result'.

Enter the roll number and select the subject from the drop-down box.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for reference.

MJPRU PG Result 2019- direct link to check

MJPRU Result 2019 | Information for candidates

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the roll number and subject name in the result link provided. The results will include details like the name and roll number of the candidate, the programme name, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each subject, total marks and the qualifying status of the candidate. It must be noted that the result provided is just an online copy and the original mark sheet will be provided by the university.

The university had earlier released the results of the UG (BA, B.Com and B.Sc – 1, 2 and 3rd semester results 2019 online. Candidates will also be able to check the results on the official website of the university.

