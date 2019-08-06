MP Board Class 10 supplementary results declared. Direct link to check exam result

MP Board Class 10 supplementary results declared

MP Board Class 10 supplementary results | MP Board has declared the result for Class 10 Board Supplementary exam. Candidates who had appeared for the Class 10 exams with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education should check their Class 10 board exam result on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

How to check MP Board Class 10 Supplementary exam results

1. Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019

3. A new window will open on your screen

4. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number, registration number

5. Click on Submit

6. Your results will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link to check their exam result

Direct Link To Check MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result

When were the MP Board Class 10 exams held?

The MP Board Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted in July, this year.

When were the result of MP Board Class 10 regular exam announced?

The MP Board had announced the result of Class 10 regular exams on May 15, 2019.

How many students had appeared for MP Board Class 10 exam?

Nearly 11.3 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board Class 10 exam this year.

How many students have passed MP Board Class 10 result?

A total of 63.89% students have cleared the MP Board Class 10 result 2019.