Odisha +2 Instant result 2019 declared. Here's how to check exam result on orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha +2 Instant result 2019 declared

CHSE Odisha has declared the +2 Instant result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exams with Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha should note that the +2 Instant Examination Result has been declared for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational. Students are requested to visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in to check their Odisha +2 supplementary result 2019.

How to check Odisha +2 Instant exam result 2019

1. Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Click on +2 Instant Examination Result (Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational) 2019

4. Enter your roll number, registration number, hall ticket number and other required details

5. Download your result and take a print for future reference

How many students have passed Odisha +2 instant exam

According to the official data available, 67.7 percent of students have passed the Odisha +2 instant exam 2019.

What is the pass percentage for Odisha +2 instant exam

The overall pass percentage for the Odisha +2 instant exam is 74.84 per cent. For Arts stream - the pass percentage stands at 82.6, for Commerce stream - the pass percentage stands at 87.37 per cent.

When were Odisha +2 results declared?

The Council of Higher Education had declared the Odisha +2 results in June, 2019. The results for Science stream were declared on June 3, while the results for Arts and Commerce were declared on June 19, 2019.

How many colleges recorded 100 per cent in Odisha results

This year, a total of 29 colleges had recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. 65.89 was the percentage for +2 Arts and 70.26 was the percentage for Commerce. 72.33 percent students had cleared the Science stream.