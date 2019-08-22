ICSI 2019: CS Professional, CS Executive June results to be declared on August 25 at icsi.edu, check details

ICSI 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) June examination 2019 on August 25. Candidates can check the ICSI CS professional and executive Results 2019 on the official website-- icsi.edu.

ICSI 2019 | Stage of examination and time

Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus)- 11 am

Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus)- 2 pm

ICSI 2019 | Steps to check ICSI CS professional, executive results

Visit the official website-- icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on 'ICSI CS professional, executive Results 2019' link.

Enter all the required details such as roll number.

Click on submit.

The ICSI CS Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

ICSI 2019 | Official notification

Direct link of ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive June results 2019

ICSI released the official notification regarding the date and time of result announcement on its official website. The notification states that the marks statement for the CS Executive program will be released only through online mode.

No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Program will be issued to any candidate. The result along with candidate’s subject wise break up of marks will be uploaded on the ICSI official website.

However, the official notification mentioned that result of the Executive Program (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on ICSI website immediately after the declaration of result.

The candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of the Institute for further reference and use in future.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under an act of Parliament i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). It is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of company secretaries in India.

The ICSI awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. It was in 1960 that the Company Law Board started a course in company secretaryship leading to the award of government diploma in company secretaryship.

