ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Result 2019: List of websites for fastest results

ICAI Results 2019 are just two days away. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Final Result 2019 and CA Foundation Result 2019 on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. However, there are a host of other websites that may get you fastest ICAI CA Results 2019.

You can also get CA Results 2019 via SMS, mail. Here's how:

CA FINAL RESULTS, CA FOUNDATION RESULTS VIA SMS:

Candidates who want to get their Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination CA Results 2019 via SMS, here is what you need to do:

For CA Final Examination Results (Old Course), type: CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 and send the message to: 58888

For CA Final Examination Results (New Course), type: CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 58888

For Foundation Examination Results, type: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 58888

CA FINAL RESULTS, CA FOUNDATION RESULTS VIA MAIL:

Candidates who want to get Final Examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation Examination results via mail, can register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org from August 10, 2019. Those registering their requests will be provided their CA Results 2019 through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered by you.