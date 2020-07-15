Image Source : TWITTER @NITINSANGWAN 'Don't bog down kids with burden of marks': IAS officer makes a point about CBSE results, shares his old score

There is no doubt that marks are not everything in life as it don’t define you or decide your future. To emphasise the same and boost the morale of stidents during this time of the year when board results are being declared, an IAS officer shared a tweet to instil hope and inspiration to students disappointed with their scores.

IAS Officer, Nitin Sangwan, took to Twitter to share his old Class 12 CBSE mark sheet from 2002, when he had just cleared the pass mark in Chemistry. Sangwan who is now the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Amdavad Municipal Corporation and the CEO of Smart City, Ahmedabad asserted that the marks "didn't decide what I wanted from my life".

"In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life," he said.

Adding further he said, "Don't bog down kids with the burden of marks. Life is much more than board results. Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism."

Sangwan's tweet earned a lot of praises from Twitterati, who reiterated a similar ideology regarding the marks system and agreed that it's one's hard work and determination that takes them to achieve success in life.

