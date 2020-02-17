Image Source : FILE ESIC Maharashtra UDC Final Result 2020 declared. Direct Link to check

ESIC Maharashtra UDC Final Result 2020: The Final Result 2020 for Upper Division Clerk (UDC) has been declared by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Maharashtra. The Phase -I Prelims exam for the posts of UDC for Maharashtra region was held on July 14, 2019. Candidates who managed to pass UDC Phase -I Prelims examination had appeared for the Phase II Mains exam for the posts on September 1, 2019.

Phase III which was the Computer Skill Test for the recruitment of UDC posts was held on October 20, 2019, and December 1, 2019. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the Final Selection List on the basis of their performance in the above test/written examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the ESIC Maharashtra UDC Prelims and Mains exam can check their result on the official website of ESIC -- esic.nic.in.

How to check ESIC Maharashtra UDC Final Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit the ESIC Maharashtra official website-- esic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'FINAL SELECT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC FOR MAHARASHTRA REGION' link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Your ESIC Maharashtra UDC Final Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

