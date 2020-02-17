SSC Phase 7 Result 2019 expected today. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE SSC Phase 7 Result 2019 for Selection Post Exam expected to be out today. Direct link to download

SSC Phase 7 Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result for Phase VII exam 2019 today on its official website. SSC had announced the Selection Post (Phase VII) recruitment in August last year for over 1,300 posts. The computer-based test for Selection Post Phase VII was held from October 14 to October 18, 2019. The Selection Post Exam (Phase VII) result will be released for all levels-

- Selection Post Examination (Phase VII) (Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)

- Selection Post Examination (Phase VII) (Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny)

- Selection Post Examination (Phase VII) (Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny)

The Commission had released a tentative answer key for the Phase VII exam on October 30, 2019. Candidates were given time till November 1, 2019, to raise objections against the answer key.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Phase VII examination 2019 will be able to check their result from the Commission's official website-- ssc.nic.in, once it is released.

Direct Link to Download SSC Phase VII Result 2019 (to be activated soon)

How to check SSC Phase VII Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website SSC-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'SSC Phase VII results' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Your SSC Phase VII Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference