Haryana Board HBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 out at bseh.org, 95.22 per cent students pass

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana BSEH Class 10 results out

Haryana BSEH Class 10 results: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today declared the Class 10 results for regular and open school students. Students can check their results at bseh.org.in, after entering their login details such as registration number, email id, and date of birth. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 HBSE 2024 was recorded at 95.22 per cent.

Please note that to check BSEH Result 2024, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DOB) in the login window.

How to check Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, bseh.org

Click on the 'Result' tab

Click on the link that reads, 'Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, and other details

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Girls outshine boys again

This year, a total of 286,714 students sat for the 10th exam. Among them, 273,015 students successfully passed, while 3,652 received Essential Repeat (ER) results, requiring them to retake the exam. Among the girl candidates, comprising 137,167 students, 132,119 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 96.32 per cent. Of the 149,547 boys candidates, 140,896 successfully passed, yielding a pass rate of 94.22 per cent. Notably, girl students have exhibited a higher pass rate compared to male students, with a difference of 2.10 per cent.

The Board Chairman emphasised that schools or institutions can download the results from this evening onwards by visiting the Board's website and logging in with their user ID and password. Any delay in accessing the results by a school would be its responsibility.

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Details mentioned

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will contain the following details.

Student Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total CGPA

Total Marks

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Marks Secured in Theory, Internal Assessment and Practical

Enrollment Number

Result Status

What's next?

After the announcement of the results, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation of their results. The re-evaluation forms will be released after the declaration of results. For re-checking of answer sheets, students will have to pay a fee per subject in which they are applying for result scrutiny. If there are any changes in the marks, the mark sheet will be updated accordingly. Even if the marks decrease after re-evaluation, the scores will be considered final.

This year, the Haryana Board conducted the class 10th exams from February 26 to March 26 in offline mode wherein around 3 lakh students appeared. To pass the HBSE Class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject both theoretical and practical. Students should note that the results published on the official website are provisional. Students will have to collect their original mark sheets from their schools after the official declaration.

Also Read: Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2024 out, 85.31 per cent pass, Here's how to download

Also Read: Haryana Board Result 2024: When, Where to download HBSE Class 10th, 12th Marksheets