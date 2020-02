Image Source : FILE WBSU Result DECLARED: Check CBCS Semester Exam Result. Direct Link

How to check WBSU Result online

The West Bengal State University (WBSU) has announced the WBSU CBCS Semester Exam Result. Students who appeared for CBCS Semester Exam can check their results on the official website -- wbsuexams.net. Alternatively, we are providing you a direct link to download your WBSU CBCS Semester Exam Result.

Step 1: Visit website -- wbsuexams.net

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: Click on Semester Exam

Step 4: Enter details

Step 5: Download WBSU CBCS Semester Exam Result for further reference