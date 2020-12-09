CCSU BEd Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : INDIA TV CCSU BEd Result 2020 declared

CCSU BEd Result 2020 Declared: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut has declared the CCSU BEd Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the CCSU BEd exams should note that the CCSU BEd Result 2020 has been released on the official wesbite. Students can check the steps to check their results. A direct link to check and download the CCSU BEd Result 2020 has also been provided.

How to check CCSU BEd Result 2020

1. Visit the official website ccsuniversity.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Professional Courses' under the result section

3. You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

4. Select BEd in the drop-down menu

5. Select your semester

6. Enter your roll number and submit

7. Your CCSU BEd Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

8. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future purpose

