Assam Board 12th Result 2020: AHSEC to declare Class 12 result tomorrow. Check important details

Assam Board 12th Result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to declare Assam Board 12th Result 2020 tomorrow, June 25. Students who appeared for the exam can check their score on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were held from February 12 to March 14.

How to check Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

-Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

The result can also be checked on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20 to 57766.

The state recorded a passing percentage of 60.23 in the previous year. Meanwhile, the state declared the class 10 results earlier this month, which recorded a passing percentage of 64.80.

