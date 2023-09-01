AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started registrations for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling today, September 1. Aspiring candidates can register for the AYUSH NEET counselling for admission to undergraduate courses online through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The registrations for AYUSH NEET round 1 counselling is available till September 4, 2023. Applicants can submit the choice and lock the preferences between September 2 and September 4 (up to 5 PM). The processing of seat allotment will be held between September 5 and 6. The AYUSH NEET UG round 1 allotment result will be declared on September 7, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted seat in the round 1 counselling will have to report at the allotted college from September 8 to September 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the counselling round.

First of all, visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in

Next, find and click on the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling link on the home page.

After this complete your registration and generate login credentials.

Once done, fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of it for the record.

Direct Link: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration

