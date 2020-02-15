Image Source : FILE TNPSC exams 2020: New set of rules expected to secure integrity of recruitment process

TNPSC exams 2020: It is the traditional thumb impression and NOTA among others that will ensure the integrity of the recruitment exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). With the recent rigging of recruitment exams held by brokers and job aspirants, the TNPSC on Saturday came out with a new set of rules that is expected to ensure the integrity of its recruitment process.

As per the new rules for Group IV and Group 2A posts the recruitment board on Saturday said the candidates have to leave their left thumb impression on the answer sheet instead of affixing their signature.

The other changes that TNPSC has brought in are: dividing the recruitment exams into two-preliminary and main; stipulating the candidates to be present at the exam hall one hour before the start of the exam; offering 15 minutes extra time after the conclusion of the exam to fill in the other details.

The Commission has also made it compulsory for the candidates to answer all the objective questions and failure to do so the answer sheet would be considered as invalid.

There will be five options for each question - A, B, C, D and E. If a candidate does not want to choose any one of the options from A to D then he has to darken the option circle E - akin to the "NOTA- none of the above" option while electing an MLA or MP.

The TNPSC has also decided to set up a control room to monitor the rooms where the answer sheets are stored and would be transported to correction centers in GPS-connected vehicles.

That apart, TNPSC will also create a page on its website for the candidates to share their views or information. The identity of the person will be kept secret.