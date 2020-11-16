TN NEET 2020 Rank List to be released today. Get direct link, steps to check merit list

Image Source : PTI TN NEET 2020 Rank List to be released today

TN NEET 2020 Rank List: The Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 Rank List to be released on Monday by Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu on the official website -- tnhealth.tn.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check the TN NEET 2020 Merit List. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated as soon as the board releases the results.

Candidates can check their results by entering their registered user id and password. The state will offer 85% of total seats through state quota and 15 % seats under All India Rank Quota.

TN NEET 2020 Merit list: Steps to download online

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of 'Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2020'

Step 3: The TN NEET 2020 Rank List will be available in PDF format. Candidates will have to download the PDF

Step 4: Search your name in the TN NEET 2020 list with the help of the NEET 2020 roll number and other details.

Direct link to the TN NEET 2020 official notification

Direct link to check TN NEET 2020 Rank List (To be activated)

