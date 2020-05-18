Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 dates expected today. Check details

Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 dates expected to be announced today. Check details

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the dates for Karnataka Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2020 today, i.e., on May 18, 2020. The Karnataka Board exams were pending for long after the same was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, students who are preparing for the Karnataka board exams should note that the new dates for the exam are likely to be released by May 18. The exam dates will be available on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2020: Dates

There was a possibility that the Karnataka government may come out with a timetable on Monday. "We are holding a meeting regarding the SSLC examination," Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said. He also said there would be discussions on how to conduct the exams and precautionary measures to be taken in view of COVID-19.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2020: Govt may allow candidates to appear for exams in the home district

Since the announcement of lockdown in March 2020, many students have moved to their home towns leaving the place where they would be studying. Considering this, the Karnataka Government is planning to allow students to appear for KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020 in the district they are presently in, rather than traveling to the designated examination centre.

The SSLC exam, that will be taken by around 8.5 lakh students across the state was supposed to commence from May 27 but due to the lockdown, it was postponed for indefinite period.

ALSO READ | Datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams released, papers to begin July 1. Details here

ALSO READ | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 dates expected to be announced tomorrow. Check details

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage