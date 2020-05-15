Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 dates expected to be announced tomorrow. Check details

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the dates for Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 tomorrow, i.e., on May 16, 2020. The Karnataka Board exams were pending for long after the same was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, students who are preparing for the Karnataka board exams should note that the new dates for the exam are likely to be released by May 16.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2020: Dates

According to media reports, the Karnataka Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar on Saturday expected to hold a high-level meeting with the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 dates being the prime agenda. The high-level meeting will also be attended by the Department of Public Instruction, who will discuss the preparedness of KSEEB and the Education Department for the conduct of the KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020 in the coming months.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2020: COVID-19 Precautions

The government understands the challenges and hardships being faced by students and parents due to the postponement of the examinations, Karnataka Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar said.

"While planning for the examination dates, the interest of students and their safety would be kept as the top priority. Furthermore, exams would be conducted in line with the safety guidelines and Coronavirus precautions announced by the health ministry," he added.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2020: Govt may allow candidates to appear for exams in the home district

According to a report published by Times of India, the minister has also addressed another important concern regarding the inter-district and state mobility of students during COVID-19 lockdown. Since the announcement of lockdown in March 2020, many students have moved to their home towns leaving the place where they would be studying. Considering this, the Karnataka Government is planning to allow students to appear for KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020 in the district they are presently in, rather than traveling to the designated examination centre.

