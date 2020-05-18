Datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams released, papers to begin July 1. Details here

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE announces Class 10, 12 exam datesheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the datesheet for the remaining class 10 and class 12 board exams. HRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, posted the datesheet on his official twitter handle. All the candidates appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will have to carry their own hand sanitizers in a transparent bottle and wear face mask. The exams for Class 12 CBSE Board exams will begin from July 1. CBSE will conduct exam for Social Science paper on July 1 for Class 10. The Board will conduct Home Science paper (Subject Code: 064) on July 1. The complete date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams can be found below.

The CBSE will hold 29 major papers. This includes six Class 10 Board exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of Class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

Instructions for students appearing in CBSE exams

All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. All the candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask/cloth. All candidates will follow Physical distance norms. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of Covid-19. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M. 1Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M. From 10.15 A.M. - 10.30 A.M. (15 minutes), candidates shall read the questionpaper. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.

The exams will begin from July 1 and go on till July 15.

