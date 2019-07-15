IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation invites applications for 129 vacancies. Here's how to apply

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting fresh applications for the post of experienced non-executive personnel post. Candidates who are interested to apply are advised to visit the official website iocl.com.
What is the last date to apply for IOCL Recruitment
Interested candidates should note that July 23, 2019, is the last date to apply for the vacancies posted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Dates for IOCL Recruitment 2019
Last date to apply for Indian Oil vacancies - 23rd July
Last date to submit hard copy of online application for Indian Oil Corporation - 4th August
Indian Oil recruitment written test - 4th August
Publication of written test result for IOCL Recruitment - 9th August
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies with Indian Oil
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 74 posts
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) – 26 posts
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 posts
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 17 posts
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 posts
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) – 4 posts
Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV – 3 posts
Eligibility criteria for Indian Oil Recruitment 2019
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) – 3 years Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engg. from recognized Institute/University
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation and Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) – Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSCNagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License
Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV – B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry and Mathematics
How to apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2019
Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies with IOCL Recruitment 2019 can apply online on the official website. Other than the online mode, candidates can also submit the hard copy of their application form by post. For this, the form should be posted to the below-mentioned address
Advertiser Indian Oil Corporation Limited,
Haldia Refinery
P.O. Box No. 1,
P.O. Haldia Oil Refinery District
Purba Medinipur, West Bengal
PIN: 721606
What is the last date to submit IOCL Recruitment 2019 forms?
Candidates should submit the hard copy of their Indian Oil application forms by 8th August, 2019.
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Application fee for Indian Oil Recruitment
Candidates who wish to apply in the General/EWS and OBC quota will be required to pay a sum of Rs 150. Candidates who wish to apply in SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman quota will not be required to pay any fee.