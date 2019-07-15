IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation invites applications for 129 vacancies. Here's how to apply

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies with Indian Oil Corporation

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting fresh applications for the post of experienced non-executive personnel post. Candidates who are interested to apply are advised to visit the official website iocl.com.

What is the last date to apply for IOCL Recruitment

Interested candidates should note that July 23, 2019, is the last date to apply for the vacancies posted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Dates for IOCL Recruitment 2019

Last date to apply for Indian Oil vacancies - 23rd July

Last date to submit hard copy of online application for Indian Oil Corporation - 4th August

Indian Oil recruitment written test - 4th August

Publication of written test result for IOCL Recruitment - 9th August

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies with Indian Oil

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 74 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) – 26 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 17 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) – 4 posts

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV – 3 posts

Eligibility criteria for Indian Oil Recruitment 2019

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) – 3 years Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engg. from recognized Institute/University

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation and Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) – Matric plus Sub-Officers’ Course from NFSCNagpur or Equivalent (Regular Course) from any other recognized institute, with Heavy Vehicle Driving License

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV – B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry and Mathematics

How to apply for Indian Oil Recruitment 2019

Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies with IOCL Recruitment 2019 can apply online on the official website. Other than the online mode, candidates can also submit the hard copy of their application form by post. For this, the form should be posted to the below-mentioned address

Advertiser Indian Oil Corporation Limited,

Haldia Refinery

P.O. Box No. 1,

P.O. Haldia Oil Refinery District

Purba Medinipur, West Bengal

PIN: 721606

What is the last date to submit IOCL Recruitment 2019 forms?

Candidates should submit the hard copy of their Indian Oil application forms by 8th August, 2019.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Application fee for Indian Oil Recruitment

Candidates who wish to apply in the General/EWS and OBC quota will be required to pay a sum of Rs 150. Candidates who wish to apply in SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman quota will not be required to pay any fee.