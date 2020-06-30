IBPS RRB 2020 notification for PO/Clerk jobs issued. Check eligibility criteria, selection process, dates

Image Source : PTI IBPS RRB 2020 Notification released. Check eligibility criteria, selection process, dates for IBPS PO & Clerk

IBPS RRB 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday released an official notification for recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs IX. "The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs IX) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in September and October/November 2020," IBPS said in its notification.

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two-tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination.

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

For the post of Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Officers Scale and Office Assistant posts should note that the application process for the same will begin from tomorrow (July 1, 2020). Aspiring candidates should note that the online examination will be conducted for the recruitment of Group “A”-Officers. Details on eligibility, selection process and application fees regarding IBPS RRB 2020 are given below.

IBPS RRB 2020: Important Dates

Opening date of application July 1, 2020 Closing date of application July 21, 2020 Download of Call letter August 12, 2020 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training August 24 to 29, 2020 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary August 2020 Online Examination – Preliminary September/October 2020 Result of Online exam – Preliminary October 2020

IBPS RRB 2020: Age limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB. Candidates can check the Official Notification available here for complete educational qualification.

IBPS RRB 2020: Application Fee

The application fees involve Rs 850/- for Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant if belonging to other categories and Rs 180/- if belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of IBPS.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage