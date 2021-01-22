HTET result 2020 released: Check Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test result, get direct link

Image Source : INDIA TV HTET result 2020 released

HTET result 2020: The Haryana Board of School Education on Friday released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 result on the official website -- bseh.org.in. Those who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Haryana TET was conducted on January 2 and 3. Around 2,61,299 lakh candidates had appeared for the teacher's eligibility test. For the PRT post, a total of 4,706 candidates qualified for the recruitment exam. The pass percentage stood at 7.04 percent. As many as 9.06 percent of male candidates passed the test while the pass percentage of the female is 6.14 percent.

A total of 4,934 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam for the PGT post. The overall pass percentage is 5.15 percent. The male pass percentage is 6.10 percent, while that of the female is 4.79 percent.

For the PGT post, a total of 3,056 candidates cleared the recruitment exam successfully, the overall pass percentage is 4.07 percent. The pass percentage of male candidates is 5.50 percent, while that of female was 3.43 percent.

HTET result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HTET result’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download take a print out for further reference.

HTET result 2020 - Direct link

