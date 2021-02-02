CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021 to be released today. Check details

Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021 to be released today

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the classes 10 and 12 board exams date sheet on the official website -- cbse.nic.in. The CBSE board exams 2021 are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards are likely to be released in April. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 percent, and the paper will contain 33 percent internal choice questions.

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10 and 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The CBSE Board examinations will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing a face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.

