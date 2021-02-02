CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10, Class 12 to be announced today. Details here

Image Source : PTI CBSE date sheet 2021 to be announced today

CBSE date sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the official date sheet for the CBSE board exams 2021, today (Tuesday). Students waiting for the release of the CBSE date sheet should note that the schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced by the CBSE board today. Nearly 30 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021 this year, the commencing date for which has already been announced.

According to an official announcement by the board, the CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on May 4 and will end on June 10, 2021.

The CBSE result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared on July 15.

CBSE date sheet 2021: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

2: Click on the link that reads ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

3: Class 10/12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

4: Download the datesheet and take a print out for further reference

Students should also note that the exam and result dates as stated above are updated on the CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in.

However, the complete date sheet for Arts, Science and Commerce streams for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 will be announced today.

